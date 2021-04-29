Btrfs Continues Ironing Out Zoned Mode Support, Some Performance Work
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 29 April 2021 at 07:14 AM EDT.
Users of the Btrfs file-system can enjoy a number of improvements with the in-development Linux 5.13 kernel.

Btrfs' readahead for send handling has been improved to the extent that the run-time for a full send is faster by about 10% and then 25% for incremental send. Btrfs also has ironed out its zoned mode support that began appearing in Linux 5.12, reflinks now respect O_SYNC/O_DSYNC/S_SYNC flags, more graceful errors on 32-bit systems, automatic background reclaim of zones that have 75%+ of unusable space, and a wide variety of fixes.

More details on the Btrfs file-system changes queued up for the Linux 5.13 kernel can be found via this pull request.
