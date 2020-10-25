Linux 5.10-rc1 Released With New Hardware Support, Security Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 October 2020 at 06:48 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.10-rc1 that also marks the end of the feature merge window for this EOY2020 kernel. Linux 5.10 isn't the largest kernel update in recent time but still has a lot of interesting additions and improvements.

Linux 5.9 to 5.10-rc1 brings around 704k lines of new code and some 419k lines deleted. In comparison, Linux 5.8 to 5.9-rc1 had 727k lines added and 270k deletions while 5.7 to 5.8-rc1 had 973k lines added and 429k deletions -- the biggest kernel ever. So it's not the largest kernel update in recent times but still ranks highly and has a decent number of changes.

When running some statistics on the Git repository as of Linux 5.10-rc1, the kernel source tree is up to around 70.6k text files that consist of some 20.96 million lines of code, 3.61 million lines of comments, and some 3.77 million blank lines.

Torvalds commented of 5.10-rc1, "This looks to be a bigger release than I expected, and while the merge window is smaller than the one for 5.8 was, it's not a *lot* smaller. And 5.8 was our biggest release ever. I'm not entirely sure whether this is just a general upward trend (we did seem to plateau for a while there), or just a fluke, or perhaps due to 5.9 dragging out an extra week. We will see, I guess. That said, things seem to have gone fairly smoothly. I don't see any huge red flags, and the merge window didn't cause any unusual issues for me. Famous last words...Most of the actual changes are - as usual - driver updates, but there are changes all over. I think the merge log below gives some kind of flavor of what's been going on on a high level, but if you're interested in the details go look at the git tree."

See today's Linux 5.10 feature overview for information on all of the new hardware support, retirement of some old hardware, file-system optimizations and new features, virtualization work, and much more to find from this kernel.

Weekly release candidates of Linux 5.10 will now continue until the stable kernel is ready by mid-December.
1 Comment
Related News
New TTM Code Can Yield 3~5x Faster Page Allocation For AMDGPU, Other Benefits
Linux 5.10 Adds "nosymfollow" Mount Option Security Defense
Linux 5.10 FUSE To Allow Faster Performance With VirtIO-FS
Linux 5.9-ck1 Released With Updated MuQSS
Char/Misc With Linux 5.10 Brings Nitro Enclaves, Alder Lake, More Code For Gaudi
Linux 5.10 Continues Bringing Up Support For Intel's Rocket Lake
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
Linux Developers Discussing Possible Kernel Driver For Intel CPU Undervolting
FreeBSD Can Now Be Built From Linux/macOS Hosts, Transition To Git Continues
NVIDIA Doesn't Expect To Have Linux 5.9 Driver Support For Another Month
Linux 5.10 ARM64 Has A "8~20x" Performance Optimization Forgotten About For Two Years
System76 Launches The Thelio Mega With Threadripper + Four GPUs
AMD Linux Driver Preparing For A Navi "Blockchain" Graphics Card
Linux 5.9.1 + 6 Other Stable Kernels Out For Addressing "Bleeding Tooth" Vulnerability