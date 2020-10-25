Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.10-rc1 that also marks the end of the feature merge window for this EOY2020 kernel. Linux 5.10 isn't the largest kernel update in recent time but still has a lot of interesting additions and improvements.
Linux 5.9 to 5.10-rc1 brings around 704k lines of new code and some 419k lines deleted. In comparison, Linux 5.8 to 5.9-rc1 had 727k lines added and 270k deletions while 5.7 to 5.8-rc1 had 973k lines added and 429k deletions -- the biggest kernel ever. So it's not the largest kernel update in recent times but still ranks highly and has a decent number of changes.
When running some statistics on the Git repository as of Linux 5.10-rc1, the kernel source tree is up to around 70.6k text files that consist of some 20.96 million lines of code, 3.61 million lines of comments, and some 3.77 million blank lines.
Torvalds commented of 5.10-rc1, "This looks to be a bigger release than I expected, and while the merge window is smaller than the one for 5.8 was, it's not a *lot* smaller. And 5.8 was our biggest release ever. I'm not entirely sure whether this is just a general upward trend (we did seem to plateau for a while there), or just a fluke, or perhaps due to 5.9 dragging out an extra week. We will see, I guess. That said, things seem to have gone fairly smoothly. I don't see any huge red flags, and the merge window didn't cause any unusual issues for me. Famous last words...Most of the actual changes are - as usual - driver updates, but there are changes all over. I think the merge log below gives some kind of flavor of what's been going on on a high level, but if you're interested in the details go look at the git tree."
See today's Linux 5.10 feature overview for information on all of the new hardware support, retirement of some old hardware, file-system optimizations and new features, virtualization work, and much more to find from this kernel.
Weekly release candidates of Linux 5.10 will now continue until the stable kernel is ready by mid-December.
1 Comment