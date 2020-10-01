Better Support For Newer Synaptics Laptop Touchpads Coming To Linux 5.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 October 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Synaptics has contributed RMI4 F3A support for Linux 5.10 to better the support for newer laptop touchpads.

Synaptics' RMI4 Function 3A (F3A) is used by newer touchpads for GPIO support, this is needed to support buttons on TouchPads and Clickpads. Among the devices benefiting from the RMI4 F4A support are the likes of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen1 and P1 Gen2 laptops.

A Synaptics engineer contributed the F3A support and a follow up patch to help support recent Lenovo ThinkPads. That was followed by a separate patch for enabling InterTouch on the ThinkPad P1/X1E Gen2 devices.

This Synaptics touchpad work that is now queued in the input-next code for Linux 5.10 was motivated at least in part by Lenovo's recent ambitions around Linux support. It's quite interesting to watch the work materialize that Lenovo has been engaging in with Red Hat and the company's hardware partners. Linux 5.10's merge window is expected to begin next week while the stable kernel debut won't happen until around the end of the calendar year.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Could Soon Have A New Knob For Toggling Performance/Power-Profile For Laptops
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
LVFS/Fwupd Serve More Than 20 Million Firmware Downloads For Upgrades On Linux
Independent Developers Tackling Snapdragon 630/660 SoC Support For The Upstream Linux Kernel
HPE Preparing SGI UV5 Support For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites