Synaptics has contributed RMI4 F3A support for Linux 5.10 to better the support for newer laptop touchpads.
Synaptics' RMI4 Function 3A (F3A) is used by newer touchpads for GPIO support, this is needed to support buttons on TouchPads and Clickpads. Among the devices benefiting from the RMI4 F4A support are the likes of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen1 and P1 Gen2 laptops.
A Synaptics engineer contributed the F3A support and a follow up patch to help support recent Lenovo ThinkPads. That was followed by a separate patch for enabling InterTouch on the ThinkPad P1/X1E Gen2 devices.
This Synaptics touchpad work that is now queued in the input-next code for Linux 5.10 was motivated at least in part by Lenovo's recent ambitions around Linux support. It's quite interesting to watch the work materialize that Lenovo has been engaging in with Red Hat and the company's hardware partners. Linux 5.10's merge window is expected to begin next week while the stable kernel debut won't happen until around the end of the calendar year.
