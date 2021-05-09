Linux 5.10 LTS Will Be Maintained Through End Of Year 2026
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 May 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linux 5.10 as the latest Long Term Support release when announced was only going to be maintained until the end of 2022 but following enough companies stepping up to help with testing, Linux 5.10 LTS will now be maintained until the end of year 2026.

Linux 5.10 LTS was originally just going to be maintained until the end of next year while prior kernels like Linux 5.4 LTS are being maintained until 2024 or even Linux 4.19 LTS and 4.14 LTS going into 2024. Linux 5.10 LTS was short to begin with due to the limited number of developers/organizations helping to test new point release candidates and/or committing resources to using this kernel LTS series. But now there are enough participants committing to it that Greg Kroah-Hartman confirmed he along with Sasha Levin will maintain the kernel through December 2026.

This will put Linux 5.10 at seeing six years worth of stable point releases. Meanwhile Linux 4.4 LTS will be phased out early next year after its six year run.

The currently active Linux kernel release branches and confirmation of Linux 5.10 through EOY 2026 can be found via Kernel.org.

This is good news with Debian 11, the next Google Android operating system release, and others using this 2020 Linux long-term support branch.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.13 Brings Simplified Retpolines Handling
AMDGPU Driver Gets Initial Fixes For Linux 5.13 - Polaris 12 32-bit, Suspend/Resume Fix
Turbostat For Linux 5.13 Brings AMD Zen Fix, New Intel CPU Support
A Fresh Take On Speculative Page Faulting Aims For The Mainline Kernel
Linux 5.13 To Allow Zstd Compressed Modules, Zstd Update Pending With Faster Performance
Linux 5.13 Tacks On A JPEG Encoder/Decoder Driver For The i.MX8
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Spectre Variants Discovered By Exploiting Micro-op Caches
EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Rocky Linux 8.3 RC1 Released For This New RHEL Alternative
Linux 5.13 To Allow Zstd Compressed Modules, Zstd Update Pending With Faster Performance
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
AMD Begins Prototyping CRIU Support For ROCm Compute
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder