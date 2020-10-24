The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) is seeing plenty of improvements with the Linux 5.10 kernel.
Among the KVM hypervisor work coming in at the tail end of the Linux 5.10 merge window includes:
- The new Two-Dimensional Paging "TDP" x86 MMU being contributed by Google. This KVM MMU implementation is running at Google already and this implementation can now handle the company live migrating 416 vCPUs with 12 TiB "m2-ultramem-416" virtual machines without issues compared to the existing MMU code. This code can now handle page faults in parallel for large VMs where as the existing KVM code would suffer "extreme contention" if having VMs with hundreds of virtual CPUs and terabytes of RAM.
- ARM has new page table code for the hypervisor and guest stage two.
- ARM now supports a new EL2-private host context.
- ARM has a complete rework of its Spectre mitigation handling.
- INVPCID support on AMD CPus with the instruction now supported on Zen 3 CPUs.
- A cleanup to the nested AMD code.
- Various other low-level KVM improvements.
More details on the KVM changes for Linux 5.10 via this pull request.
1 Comment