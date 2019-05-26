For those concerned by the kernel's most recent data corruption bug involving LVM, dm-crypt, and Samsung SSD drive combinations leading to FSTRIM/Discard wiping too much data, the issue should be resolved in the newly-minted Linux 5.1.5 kernel.
The Linux 5.1.5 kernel debuted on Saturday with this fix as well as various other kernel fixes.
The fix is a two-line patch to the DeviceMapper code to ensure it obeys the max I/O length target boundary.
That fix is also now in the Linux 5.2 Git code as well ahead of today's 5.2-rc2 release, "Fix a particularly glaring oversight in a DM core commit from 5.1 that doesn't properly trim special IOs (e.g. discards) relative to corresponding target's max_io_len_target_boundary()."
