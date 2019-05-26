Linux 5.1.5 Kernel Fixes The Latest Data Corruption Bug
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 May 2019 at 07:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
For those concerned by the kernel's most recent data corruption bug involving LVM, dm-crypt, and Samsung SSD drive combinations leading to FSTRIM/Discard wiping too much data, the issue should be resolved in the newly-minted Linux 5.1.5 kernel.

The Linux 5.1.5 kernel debuted on Saturday with this fix as well as various other kernel fixes.

The fix is a two-line patch to the DeviceMapper code to ensure it obeys the max I/O length target boundary.


That fix is also now in the Linux 5.2 Git code as well ahead of today's 5.2-rc2 release, "Fix a particularly glaring oversight in a DM core commit from 5.1 that doesn't properly trim special IOs (e.g. discards) relative to corresponding target's max_io_len_target_boundary()."

Latest kernel releases as always at Kernel.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
ZFS On Linux 0.8 Released With Native Encryption, TRIM, Device Removal
F2FS For Linux 5.2 Sees Better SMR Drive Support, Various Fixes
Watch Out For BCache Corruption Issues On Linux 5.0 & GCC 9
NixOS Takes Action After 1.2GB/s ZFS Encryption Speed Drops To 200MB/s With Linux 5.0+
Firefox & GNOME Can Finally Run On The AFS File-System With Linux 5.2
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
Gaming Performance Only Faintly Touched By MDS / Zombie Load Mitigations