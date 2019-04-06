Linus Torvalds just announced the release of Linux 5.1-rc4 a few minutes ago as the latest weekly release candidate and just a few weeks out from the stable Linux 5.1 debut.
Linus commented of 5.1-rc4, "Another week, another rc. Smaller than rc3, I'm happy to say. Nothing particularly big in here, just a number of small things all over. And it really is all over. Drivers are about a third (networking, block, gpu, scsi), with the rest being a mix of arch updates, filesystem updates, documentation, core networking, tooling.. So there's no single theme here, just spread out smallish fixes all over."
See our Linux 5.1 feature overview if not familiar with the changes of this new kernel that should officially debut as stable in early May.
