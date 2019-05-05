Linus Torvalds will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo today with the anticipated release of the Linux 5.1 kernel.
Barring any last minute regrets causing Linus to opt for a 5.1-rc8 test release, Linux 5.1.0 will be out today. Last week Torvalds indicated he was feeling like the release should be ready this weekend as opposed to kicking in an extra RC.
For those that don't recall all of the changes of this next stable kernel, see our Linux 5.1 feature overview. The work exciting us the most is Intel Fastboot being enabled by default for newer hardware, various security improvements, the ability to use persistent memory as system RAM, IO_uring is quite interesting for faster and more efficient I/O, Intel 22260 WiFi support, Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ mainline kernel support, continuing to square away Icelake hardware support, and a lot of smaller changes.
Stay tuned this evening to see if Linux 5.1 successfully makes it out, which will mark the opening of the Linux 5.2 merge window. Linux 5.2 is looking to be even bigger and one of the biggest feature updates to this open-source kernel in a while.
For those wondering about the size of Linux 5.1, here is the cloc output as of 5.1 Git this morning... 17.8 million lines of code, 3.3 million lines of comments, and 3.2 million blank lines.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language files blank comment code --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- C 26890 2659245 2310507 13538508 C/C++ Header 19361 514635 924515 3785811 Assembly 1325 47219 105151 229436 JSON 222 0 0 142205 make 2466 9043 9589 39721 Bourne Shell 495 9683 8153 39653 Perl 54 5414 4001 27400 Python 119 4029 4116 21197 HTML 5 656 0 5446 yacc 9 697 376 4616 YAML 35 596 296 3317 PO File 5 791 918 3061 lex 8 330 321 2004 C++ 8 300 82 1871 Bourne Again Shell 51 354 320 1748 awk 11 171 155 1387 TeX 1 108 3 915 Glade 1 58 0 603 NAnt script 2 142 0 535 Markdown 2 133 0 423 Cucumber 1 28 49 168 Windows Module Definition 2 14 0 103 m4 1 15 1 95 CSS 1 27 28 72 XSLT 5 13 26 61 vim script 1 3 12 27 Ruby 1 4 0 25 INI 1 1 0 6 sed 1 2 5 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUM: 51084 3253711 3368624 17850419 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
