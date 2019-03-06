Linux 5.1 Staging Gets Lots Of Tiny Patches From Outreachy, XGI Display Driver Nuked
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 March 2019 at 12:05 PM EST.
Greg Kroah-Hartman sent out the staging subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.1.

With the Linux 5.1 kernel, the XGI display driver has been removed. The "xgifb" driver hasn't been well maintained in years not to mention XGI hardware being extremely hard to find in use these days. As a result, the XGI frame-buffer driver is being removed... Frame-buffer drivers also are becoming less common too these days in favor of KMS/DRM.

The staging area also has "loads of tiny checkpatch cleanup fixes" coming in all over the staging area thanks to Outreachy participants. These patches just come down to minor code formatting improvements, etc.

A list of all the staging changes for Linux 5.1 can be found via this pull request.
