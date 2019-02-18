Linux 5.0-rc7 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 February 2019 at 05:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds announced the release of the Linux 5.0-rc7 kernel on Sunday night.

This seventh weekly release candidate to the Linux 5.0 kernel is now available for testing. This past week has been quite light on bug/regression fixing, which is good for this stage of development.

Linus simply wrote of 5.0-rc7, "A nice and calm week, with statistics looking normal. Just under half drivers (gpu, networking, input, md, block, sound, ...), with the rest being architecture fixes (arm64, arm, x86, kvm), networking and misc (filesystem etc). Nothing particularly odd stands out, and everything is pretty small. Just the way I like it."

The official Linux 5.0 kernel release will happen in the next week or two depending upon how the next week ahead pans out.

See our Linux 5.0 feature overview to learn more about this first kernel update of 2019.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Many Changes Lining Up So Far For The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Fedora 31 Planning To Use Cgroups V2 By Default
Bitmain SoC Support Coming To Linux 5.1 - Sophon ARMv8 + RISC-V Chip For Deep Learning
Linux 5.1 Kernel Bringing New Option For Drivers To Be Async Probed
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Qualcomm FastRPC Driver Going Mainline For Offloading Tasks To The DSP
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops
Ubuntu Developers Seem To Be Really Pursuing ZFS Root Partition Support On The Desktop