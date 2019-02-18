Linus Torvalds announced the release of the Linux 5.0-rc7 kernel on Sunday night.
This seventh weekly release candidate to the Linux 5.0 kernel is now available for testing. This past week has been quite light on bug/regression fixing, which is good for this stage of development.
Linus simply wrote of 5.0-rc7, "A nice and calm week, with statistics looking normal. Just under half drivers (gpu, networking, input, md, block, sound, ...), with the rest being architecture fixes (arm64, arm, x86, kvm), networking and misc (filesystem etc). Nothing particularly odd stands out, and everything is pretty small. Just the way I like it."
The official Linux 5.0 kernel release will happen in the next week or two depending upon how the next week ahead pans out.
See our Linux 5.0 feature overview to learn more about this first kernel update of 2019.
Add A Comment