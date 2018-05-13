Linux 4.17-rc5 Released As Another Normal Weekly Test Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 13 May 2018 at 07:30 PM EDT.
Linus Torvalds has done a Mother's Day release of the Linux 4.17-rc5 kernel.

Linus notes that this latest Linux 4.17 release candidate continues looking "fairly normal" with about half of the changes being driver updates and then a random collection of other changes. He notes that so far they are in fairly good shape.

The complete Linux 4.17-rc5 announcement can be read at the kernel mailing list.

Linux 4.17 will likely be promoted to stable in about three weeks if all goes well. See our Linux 4.17 feature overview to learn about this next major kernel update.
