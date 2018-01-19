Due to longtime SUSE developer Takashi Iwai going on holiday the next few weeks, he has already sent in the sound driver feature updates targeting the upcoming Linux 4.16 kernel cycle.
The sound subsystem in Linux 4.16 sees continued changes to the ASoC code, clean-ups to the existing drivers, and a number of new drivers.
The new sound drivers coming in Linux 4.16 are Allwinner A83T, Maxim MAX89373, SocioNext UiniPhier, EVEA Tempo Semiconductor TSCS42xx, TI PCM816x, TAS5722 and TAS6424 devices. The Allwinner A83T sound support is perhaps most notable with that SoC being the octa-core A7 tablet processor that's been around since 2014.
The complete list of sound changes for Linux 4.16 can be found via the pull request. The Linux 4.16 kernel merge window is expected to open Sunday night, assuming Linus Torvalds goes ahead and releases Linux 4.15.0.
Add A Comment