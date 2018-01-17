The DRM Graphics Driver Changes Coming For Linux 4.16
With being past the cutoff of new features to be merged to DRM-Next for targeting the upcoming Linux 4.16 kernel merge window, here is a recap of the prominent changes to the Direct Rendering Manager drivers for this next kernel cycle.

- On the Intel side there is continued Cannonlake "Gen 10" enablement, Cannonlake HDMI 2.0 support, GVT virtualization improvements, GEM proxy support, Geminilake workarounds, and much more.

- Intel changes also include trying to re-enable Fastboot by default for reducing the number of mode-sets when booting up a system.

- On the AMDGPU side there is more AMDGPU DC code upstreamed although it's only enabled by default for Vega/Raven GPUs and newer. Older hardware still needs the amdgpu.dc=1 kernel parameter to activate this new display code stack. A prominent addition to DC for Linux 4.16 is multi-display synchronization support.

- AMDGPU also has ECC support for Vega 10, TTM operation context support, resizable BAR support, scheduler improvements, GPU reset improvements and other improvements. There are also more Raven Ridge improvements.

- More AMDKFD code upstreamed in preparing for HSA / OpenCL ROCm to run off a mainline kernel stack. But for discrete GPUs it's not quite there yet... Crossing fingers it will hit that milestone with Linux 4.17.

- Nouveau changes for the GP108, a.k.a. the GT 1030 with there finally being signed firmware available.

- Tegra186 DRM support is finally presented for the Jetson TX2.

- The Etnaviv DRM driver for reverse-engineered Vivante graphics support include occlusion query buffer support with it being added to their CS validator as well as changes needed for GPU performance profiling support.

- DEVFREQ re-clocking support for the Freedreno MSM DRM driver for Adreno hardware.

Stay tuned for Linux 4.16 kernel benchmarks beginning in the near future.
