Linux 4.15-rc7 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 January 2018
Linus Torvalds has released the seventh weekly release candidate for Linux 4.15.

While normally RC7 tends to be the last release candidate before going gold, Linux 4.15 has seen a lot of post-merge-window changes, especially the late addition of the "KPTI" page table isolation patches. Thus there's going to be at least one more release candidate (RC8), meaning that Linux 4.15.0 should be released in two weeks from today.

Linux 4.15-rc7 can be downloaded via Git. Linus Torvalds release announcement can be read on the mailing list where he acknowledges the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities while giving a shout-out to those involved in the fixes, particularly Thomas Gleixner.

Besides some more page table isolation fixes, Linux 4.15-rc7 also has some driver updates (including some DRM driver fixes) and other regression fixes.

When Linux 4.15 does manage to ship, at least it will be introducing a ton of new features and improvements.
