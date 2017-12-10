Linux 4.15-rc3 Kernel Released
Linus Torvalds has announced the third weekly test release of the upcoming Linux 4.15 kernel.

It's been a rather busy week in the Linux kernel space considering the RC3 space. The level of activity has frighten Linus, but there are still 5~6 weeks left before declaring the Linux 4.15.0 kernel as stable.

Linus commented of 4.15-rc3, "I'm not thrilled about how big the early 4.15 rc's are, but rc3 is often the biggest rc because it's still fairly early in the calming-down period, and yet people have had some time to start finding problems. That said, this rc3 is big even by rc3 standards. Not good. Most of the changes by far are drivers (with a big chunk of it being just syntactic changes for some doc warnings) with some perf tooling updates also being noticeable. But there are changes all over: core kernel and networking, kvm, arch updates and Documentation."

See our Linux 4.15 kernel feature overview if unfamiliar with what's new of this next kernel update.
