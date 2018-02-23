Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 23 February 2018 at 07:00 AM EST. 16 Comments
After sitting in Bionic-Proposed the past week, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS has officially moved from the Artful Aardvark's Linux 4.13 kernel to now running on Linux 4.15.

If you pull down the latest Bionic Beaver updates, Ubuntu 18.04 is now currently using the 4.15.0.10.11 kernel. Linux 4.15 has long been planned as the kernel release series they will ship with the April debut of Ubuntu 18.04, the latest Long Term Support release.

Linux 4.15 brings many new features while for end-users one of the most noticeable is AMDGPU DC being in place for HDMI/DP audio, Raven Ridge / RX Vega display support, and much more. While Linux 4.16 is in development (Linux 4.16 feature overview), it won't be shipping until the end of March or early April, thus making it too close for comfortably shipping with 18.04.

Of course, if you want the newer kernel, you can always use the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel Archive. It will be interesting to see if Canonical does any major back-ports to their 4.15-based kernel of any of the Spectre/Meltdown improvements, the continued AMDGPU DC churn, etc. But at least by the time of Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, they will have moved to a newer kernel.

Other key components of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS include Mesa 18.0, GCC 7.3, X.Org Server 1.19, and a mix of GNOME 3.26/3.28 components. Ubuntu 18.04.0 LTS is due for release on 26 April while the feature freeze is coming up on 1 March.
