The Lima Gallium3D Driver Is Aiming To Be Merged In Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 March 2019 at 11:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
While there is the Panfrost Gallium3D driver that has been advancing rapidly within mainline Mesa for Arm's Mali newer Midgard/Bifrost architectures, the Lima driver might finally see the light of day in mainline Mesa for Mali's older 400/450 series graphics engine.

Lima is the open-source driver effort originally started seven years ago Luc Verhaegen but then the project ceased and more recently Qiang Yu has been working on resurrecting and advancing this original open-source, reverse-engineered Arm Mali graphics driver effort.

The Lima Gallium3D driver in its current form for Mali 400/450 hardware can run basic applications like GLMark2 and Kmscube and even single-full screen apps like Kodi atop GBM.

Qiang Yu is now seeking to merge this driver into mainline Mesa. In its current form is more than seventeen thousand lines of code.

Concurrently, Qiang Yu is also working to mainline the Lima DRM kernel driver for open-source Arm Mali support in kernel-space for the older Arm SoCs sporting these graphics.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 19.0 Released With Many Improvements To The Open-Source Vulkan/OpenGL Drivers
NIR Improvements Land In Mesa 19.1, Helping RadeonSI & Intel
GLX_ARB_create_context_no_error Support Lands In Mesa 19.1
TURNIP: An Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Qualcomm Adreno Hardware Now In Mesa
Mesa's Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Can Now Work With Its New DRM Driver
Mesa 19.0-RC7 Released With Freedreno, Gallium Nine Fixes
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel
Ubuntu Studio Runs Into Troubles With None Of Their Developers Having Upload Rights
Microsoft Officially Announces DTrace For Windows