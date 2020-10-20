The Document Foundation Is Looking To Finish ODF 1.3 Support In LibreOffice
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 20 October 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT.
The ODF 1.3 Open Document Format specification was approved by the OASIS Committee at the start of the year and now as we approach the end of the year The Document Foundation is hoping to see ODF 1.3 support completed soon for this leading open-source office suite.

The Document Foundation is now soliciting bids from developers / third-party firms to finish up the ODF 1.3 document support in LibreOffice.

LibreOffice already has quite a bit of ODF 1.3 implemented but there is approximately another month worth of work to do around some missing features and functionality.

The prominent work remaining for finishing up ODF 1.3 support in LibreOffice is outlined via this DocumentFoundation.org post soliciting bids for capable developers to complete this work.

The ODF 1.3 specification has improvements around document security, various compatibility minded improvements, and other enhancements for this open standard document format.
