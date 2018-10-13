LibreOffice Lands More Qt5 Integration Improvements, LXQt Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 13 October 2018 at 08:25 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Recently there's been more improvements for LibreOffice with its Qt5 integration to allow this open-source office suite to jive better with Qt5-based desktops like KDE Plasma and now LXQt.

On and off throughout the year we have seen a lot of improvements to the Qt5/KDE5 interface plug-in with LibreOffice. In the update shared earlier this month was initial accessibility support as well as Qt5 clipboard support. Since then, more code has been merged.

The latest batch of Git commits offer better Qt5 clipboard support including for HTML/image copying and pasting. LibreOffice's --enable-kde5 build switch also now implies --enable-qt5, there have been build fixes against Qt 5.11, and other improvements.

Another addition is LibreOffice finally recognizing LXQt as a supported Linux desktop environment. The LXQt detection allows this open-source office suite to automatically use the Breeze icon theme integration when running with this desktop environment -- basically taking the same code-paths as the KDE5 support.

The latest activity can be checked out here and will be part of the LibreOffice 6.2 release due out in early 2019.
