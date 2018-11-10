LibreOffice Landing New Custom Widgets Theme, Powered By Cairo
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 10 November 2018 at 06:48 AM EST.
In an interesting flurry of commits since yesterday, a new custom widgets theme is landing inside this open-source office suite.

Tomaž Vajngerl and Ashod Nakashian of Collabora has been working on these custom widgets for LibreOffice. The custom widgets are being rendered via Cairo, as an alternative to utilizing the standard GTK or Qt widgets, etc. It appears at least for now much of this custom widget work is intended for use with LibreOffice in its headless mode. At this point the work still appears to be in the very early stages but we'll see where it leads.

The new work so far on these custom widgets for LibreOffice can be found via Git master for what will eventually be released as LibreOffice 6.2.
