While LibreOffice 7.0 was just released back in August, LibreOffice 7.1 is now in alpha as the first step towards this next open-source office suite release.
LibreOffice 7.1.0 is gearing up for release the first week of February and thus this week marked the first alpha while in one month will be the feature freeze and beta. The release candidates will continue through December and January.
There are the tentative release notes for LibreOffice 7.1. Among the changes coming are an experimental LO Writer Outline folding mode, improved table formula interoperability with Microsoft Word, new physics-based animation capabilities in Impress/Draw, blurred shadow improvements, DOCX import/export filter improvements, and various other additions.
The LibreOffice 7.1 Alpha builds are currently available via the daily build binaries and Git.
