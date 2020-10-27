LibreOffice 7.1 Alpha Is Up For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 27 October 2020 at 03:35 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LIBREOFFICE --
While LibreOffice 7.0 was just released back in August, LibreOffice 7.1 is now in alpha as the first step towards this next open-source office suite release.

LibreOffice 7.1.0 is gearing up for release the first week of February and thus this week marked the first alpha while in one month will be the feature freeze and beta. The release candidates will continue through December and January.

There are the tentative release notes for LibreOffice 7.1. Among the changes coming are an experimental LO Writer Outline folding mode, improved table formula interoperability with Microsoft Word, new physics-based animation capabilities in Impress/Draw, blurred shadow improvements, DOCX import/export filter improvements, and various other additions.

The LibreOffice 7.1 Alpha builds are currently available via the daily build binaries and Git.
3 Comments
Related News
The Document Foundation Is Looking To Finish ODF 1.3 Support In LibreOffice
LibreOffice 7.1 Starts Off With Presentation Improvements, Inclusive Config Options
LibreOffice 7.0 Is Already Approaching A Half-Million Downloads
LibreOffice / The Document Foundation Generated Around One Million Dollars For 2019
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
The Document Foundation Officially Drops Branding For LibreOffice 7.0 "Personal Edition"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
Linux Developers Discussing Possible Kernel Driver For Intel CPU Undervolting
FreeBSD Can Now Be Built From Linux/macOS Hosts, Transition To Git Continues
Linux 5.10 ARM64 Has A "8~20x" Performance Optimization Forgotten About For Two Years
System76 Launches The Thelio Mega With Threadripper + Four GPUs
AMD Linux Driver Preparing For A Navi "Blockchain" Graphics Card
Fedora 33 To Be Released Next Week
Firefox 82 Released With Performance Improvements, Video Playback Enhancements