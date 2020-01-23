LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 23 January 2020 at 08:20 AM EST. 14 Comments
LIBREOFFICE
LibreOffice 6.4 is set to be released in the coming days while succeeding that will now be LibreOffice 7.0.

LibreOffice 6.4.0 should be out over the next week with various user-interface improvements, performance improvements within the Calc spreadsheet software, a QR code generator, faster compilation support, dropping the GTK2 VCL plug-in, various import/export filter improvements, and much more. See the in-progress 6.4 release notes for more details on this exciting update for this free software office suite.

LibreOffice 6.5 has been the version in development to succeed 6.4, but now that will be known as LibreOffice 7.0. The change was just made in Git that the next major release is LibreOffice 7.0, not 6.5.

A good reason for making a big version bump worthwhile is Skia code replacing Cairo drawing code and as part of that there's now Vulkan rendering support for LibreOffice that has been coming together. That's a big step forward plus other continued improvements to this open-source office suite sure to come over the months ahead.

The LibreOffice 7.0 release schedule has yet to be published but given their usual release cadence this next major version should be out in the second half of 2020.
14 Comments
