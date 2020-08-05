LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 5 August 2020 at 07:57 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LibreOffice 7.0 has been released! Making LibreOffice 7.0 so exciting is that the Cairo code was replaced with Google's Skia library and in the process gaining optional support for GPU accelerating the user-interface with Vulkan.

Beyond the Skia+Vulkan support, LibreOffice 7.0 brings ODF 1.3 document support, better compatibility for Microsoft Office formats like DOCX / XLSX / PPTX, icon and other user-interface improvements, HiDPI improvements, removal of Adobe Flash export support, other import/export improvements, different performance optimizations, and other changes. At the last minute for the 7.0 release they did revert the "Personal Edition" branding their marketing folks originally proposed for this release.

More details on LibreOffice 7.0 via The Document Foundation blog.
4 Comments
