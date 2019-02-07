LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
If Microsoft Office 2019 isn't your thing, The Document Foundation is today debuting LibreOffice 6.2 as the latest major release for this cross-platform, open-source office suite.

LibreOffice 6.2 ships today with the optional new "tabbed" UI, the new "grouped-bar compact UI" is also available, there is better KDE/Qt5/LXQt integration, PDF importing enhancements, better PPT/PPTX import/export, support for OOXML agile encryption, native copy/paste support for spreadsheet data into Writer tables, HiDPI enhancements, and a heck of a lot of other changes.

LibreOffice 6.2 also features Android viewer improvements and continued work on LibreOffice Online. LibreOffice Online has a simplified mobile UI, Android Chrome text input improvements, better zoom handling, and other usability improvements.

LibreOffice 6.2 also marks the end of the road for Linux x86 32-bit binaries, after this release they will not be shipping any official Linux x86 builds.

More details on the plethora of changes to find out of LibreOffice 6.2 and for screenshots, stop by their release notes. Overall, LibreOffice 6.2 has shaped up to be another quite exciting update for this widely-used software on Linux and the new user-interface options are certainly welcome in trying to make it more welcoming to those that may be accustomed to Microsoft Office.

Phoronix readers have pointed out that while the official release announcement hasn't hit the wire, those excited this morning for this open-source Linux office suite update can already find the release binaries for download via the mirrors.
