LibreOffice 6.1 Shipping Today As A Big Update For This Open-Source Office Suite
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 8 August 2018 at 05:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
LibreOffice 6.1 will officially be hitting the web in a short time as the latest major feature release to this newest cross-platform, open-source office suite.

Since LibreOffice 6.0 shipped in January, many improvements have went into making LibreOffice 6.1 an even greater release. Found with LibreOffice 6.1 is better KDE integration as well as continued GTK3/GNOME improvements, Microsoft file importing enhancements for Excel and other Microsoft Office products, improved image handling, a new database engine, various enhancements for Libreoffice Online, better EPUB exporting, support for parallel formula evaluation on the CPU, other speed optimizations like greater VLOOKUP performance for Calc, various localization work, and more.

A lengthy list of major changes to LibreOffice 6.1 as well as screenshots can be found via the 6.1 release notes. I have been using some of the LibreOffice 6.1 test releases and all-around quite happy with this update.

Happy LibreOffice 6.1 release day and the downloads should be up shortly on LibreOffice.org - stay tuned for updates.

Update: The official press release is out now at DocumentFoundation.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LibreOffice News
LibreOffice 6.1 RC2 Released For Testing This Next Open-Source Office Suite Update
LibreOffice Picks Up A Native "KDE 5" File Picker
PDF Importing Improvements Head Into LibreOffice
LibreOffice 6.1 Branches & Now Under Feature Freeze, LibreOffice 6.2 On Master
LibreOffice 6.1 Alpha 1 Is Ready To Roll For Advancing The Open-Source Office
Collabora Online 3.2 Supports Chart Creation, Other Features
Popular News This Week
There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source
OpenWRT 18.06 Released, Their First Update Since Merging With LEDE
Valve Plans To Release Artifact For Linux On 28 November