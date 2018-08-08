LibreOffice 6.1 will officially be hitting the web in a short time as the latest major feature release to this newest cross-platform, open-source office suite.
Since LibreOffice 6.0 shipped in January, many improvements have went into making LibreOffice 6.1 an even greater release. Found with LibreOffice 6.1 is better KDE integration as well as continued GTK3/GNOME improvements, Microsoft file importing enhancements for Excel and other Microsoft Office products, improved image handling, a new database engine, various enhancements for Libreoffice Online, better EPUB exporting, support for parallel formula evaluation on the CPU, other speed optimizations like greater VLOOKUP performance for Calc, various localization work, and more.
A lengthy list of major changes to LibreOffice 6.1 as well as screenshots can be found via the 6.1 release notes. I have been using some of the LibreOffice 6.1 test releases and all-around quite happy with this update.
Happy LibreOffice 6.1 release day and the downloads should be up shortly on LibreOffice.org - stay tuned for updates.
Update: The official press release is out now at DocumentFoundation.org.
