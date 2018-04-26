LibreOffice 6.1 Alpha 1 Is Ready To Roll For Advancing The Open-Source Office
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 26 April 2018 at 06:15 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LibreOffice 6.1 Alpha 1 was tagged overnight as the first development release towards this next updated open-source office suite release succeeding the big LibreOffice 6.0.

LibreOffice 6.1.0 is set to be released by the middle of August and for that to happen the alpha release has now been hit followed by the beta release this time next month, and the release candidates to come through the month of July. The feature freeze and branching occurs at next month's beta stage while the hard code freeze is expected for the middle of July.

LibreOffice 6.1 Alpha 1 is available currently via Git or the daily builds.

Among the work building up so far for LibreOffice 6.1 includes GTK3 native message dialogs, better "KDE 5" integration, many Calc improvements, and much more as outlined via the work-in-progress release notes page.
