Libinput 1.16 is out this morning as the newest feature update to this input handling library used by the Linux desktop on both X11 and Wayland.
Libinput 1.16 has been baking for a while as there haven't been many features to expedite the release. Among the new features is a warning if your system is too slow. If there are differences in the timestamps between the input events and the time that the libinput dispatch function is called by the compositor, a warning over "the system is too slow" will appear in the logs to inform the user of the input event processing is lagging.
Libinput 1.16 also adds support for the "flat" acceleration profile for touchpads, unreliable lid and tablet-mode switches are now filtered out, libinput analyze is a new debugging tool for analyzing different information, and other tooling improvements.
More details on libinput 1.16 via the Wayland mailing list.
