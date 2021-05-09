Libaom, SVT-AV1 Mark New Open-Source AV1 Encoder Releases This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 9 May 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
This week happened to see new releases of two prominent open-source AV1 video encoders.

Libaom 3.1 was released to start the week as the successor to libaom 3.0 from earlier in the year. The commit mentions a number of improvements for AVIF image encode improvements with this release. Though in early benchmarking of libaom 3.1 we are seeing some nice gains over the prior release:

Meanwhile ending out the week is SVT-AV1 0.8.7. SVT-AV1 is the high performance AV1 encoder originally developed by Intel but since then the development has shifted to the Alliance for Open Media members. While it's another point release in the v0.8 series, it is coming with many improvements. SVT-AV1 0.8.7 has more AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations, various feature optimizations, tuning of the presets, HDR support, memory optimizations, and a variety of other enhancements.

See many benchmarks coming in of these new AV1 video encoder releases via the AOM-AV1 test profile page and SVT-AV1 test page. Sliding under our radar last month was also a new release of Google's libgav1 video encoder with the libgav1 0.16.3 release having brought more performance optimizations and other work.
Add A Comment
Related News
MuSE 4.0 Free Software Digital Audio Workstation Brings Redesigned UI
PipeWire 0.3.26 Released With Better Bluetooth Support, Up To 64 Channel Devices
FFmpeg 4.4 Released With AV1 VA-API Decoder, SVT-AV1 Encoding
Google Posts Initial Code For Lyra Speech Codec
PulseAudio 15 Lands mSBC Codec Support To Enable Bluetooth Wideband Speech
OBS Studio 27.0-rc1 Released With Wayland Support, Undo/Redo
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Spectre Variants Discovered By Exploiting Micro-op Caches
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Rocky Linux 8.3 RC1 Released For This New RHEL Alternative
AMD Begins Prototyping CRIU Support For ROCm Compute
Linux 5.13 To Allow Zstd Compressed Modules, Zstd Update Pending With Faster Performance
Wayland-Protocols 1.21 Released With XDG_Activation, Staging Replaces Unstable