A new release is available of the Lightweight Java Game Library 3 (LWJGL) that is popular among game developers using the Java programming language.
New bindings in this weekend's v3.1.4 release include LZ4, NanoSVG, ODBC, Remotery, and Zstandard. Great to see the growing support around Zstandard compression.
LWJGL 3.1.4 also updates its Vulkan headers to v1.0.65, pulls in libOVR 1.20, using the GLFW 3.3 pre-release, BGFX 55, and many other updates. There is also improvements and a number of fixes.
More details at LWJGL3 on GitHub.
