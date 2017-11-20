LWJGL 3.1.4 Adds Zstd & LZ4 Bindings
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 November 2017 at 05:39 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
A new release is available of the Lightweight Java Game Library 3 (LWJGL) that is popular among game developers using the Java programming language.

New bindings in this weekend's v3.1.4 release include LZ4, NanoSVG, ODBC, Remotery, and Zstandard. Great to see the growing support around Zstandard compression.

LWJGL 3.1.4 also updates its Vulkan headers to v1.0.65, pulls in libOVR 1.20, using the GLFW 3.3 pre-release, BGFX 55, and many other updates. There is also improvements and a number of fixes.

More details at LWJGL3 on GitHub.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 Officially Out With New Screen Recorder, In-Game Improvements
Crunch Texture Compression Showing Off Promising Results For Unity
Solus Borrows From The Clear Linux Playbook For AVX2-Optimized Gaming
Football Manager 2018 Now Available With Linux Support
FreeCS: Aiming For An Open-Source Counter-Strike Implementation
Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE Provides More Steam VR Linux Gaming Fun
Popular News
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused