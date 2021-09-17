KWinFT Continues Working On WLROOTS Render, Library Split

KWinFT as a fork of KDE's KWin X11/Wayland compositor code continues making progress on driving fundamental display improvements and ironing out the Wayland support.
KWinFT has been transitioning to use WLROOTS for its Wayland heavy-lifting and that process remains ongoing. KWinFT has also been working on splitting up its library code to make it more manageable and robust.
Among the features still desired by KWinFT and to be worked on include input methods, graphical tablet support, and PipeWire video stream integration. Currently there are two full-time developers working on the project but they hope to scale up to four to five full-time developers.
KWinFT lead developer Roman Gilg presented the latest efforts around the project during this week's XDC2021 conference. Below is his presentation along with these slides going over the current and future work on this code.
