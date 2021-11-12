KDE Lands More Plasma Wayland Fixes, Other Enhancements For Plasma 5.24
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 November 2021 at 05:23 AM EST. 6 Comments
KDE --
Like clockwork KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary each Saturday highlighting the accomplishments of this free software desktop project.

It's been another busy work in KDE land, especially with the continuous efforts around improving the Plasma Wayland session. Some of the changes to KDE for this past week included:

- Plasma's Wayland session has re-introduced the notion of the "primary monitor" for the same behavior as accustomed to under X11.

- Support with Plasma Wayland for running an XWayland application as a different user.

- A possible crash fix for the Plasma Wayland session when logging out.

- Newly-opened windows are now placed in the center of the screen by default.

- A random crash fix for KWin.

- Fixes to KWin's Adaptive-Sync support under the Plasma Wayland session.

- Plasma's power notification when your battery is critically low will automatically go away when connecting to a power source.

- The Okular document viewer has adopted KHamburgerMenu for improving its UI.

More details on this week's KDE changes over on Nate's blog.
6 Comments
Related News
KDE Continues Improving Its Scanner Application, Fixing Plasma Wayland Bugs
Trinity Desktop R14.0.11 Released For Continuing To Improve Upon KDE 3.5
KDE Ends Out October With More Fixes, Continued Polishing To Plasma Wayland
KDE Plasma Readies Its NVIDIA GBM Support, Fingerprint Authentication Added
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Continues Seeing More Crash Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine
Microsoft Adds Linux Support To Endpoint Manager