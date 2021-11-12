KDE Lands More Plasma Wayland Fixes, Other Enhancements For Plasma 5.24

Like clockwork KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary each Saturday highlighting the accomplishments of this free software desktop project.
It's been another busy work in KDE land, especially with the continuous efforts around improving the Plasma Wayland session. Some of the changes to KDE for this past week included:
- Plasma's Wayland session has re-introduced the notion of the "primary monitor" for the same behavior as accustomed to under X11.
- Support with Plasma Wayland for running an XWayland application as a different user.
- A possible crash fix for the Plasma Wayland session when logging out.
- Newly-opened windows are now placed in the center of the screen by default.
- A random crash fix for KWin.
- Fixes to KWin's Adaptive-Sync support under the Plasma Wayland session.
- Plasma's power notification when your battery is critically low will automatically go away when connecting to a power source.
- The Okular document viewer has adopted KHamburgerMenu for improving its UI.
More details on this week's KDE changes over on Nate's blog.
