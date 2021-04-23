KDE Sees Another Wayland Session Crash Fix, SDDM To No Longer Require Root
KDE developers continue polishing up their Wayland support and making other improvements to their desktop stack.

Among the KDE work that has landed in recent days include:

- KDE Plasma Wayland session will no longer crash when dragging a file over the panel.

- Various "annoying bugs" have been fixed around volume percentage and separately around the applet configuration.

- KRunner now properly handles super-scripted exponents for handling exponentiation operations correctly.

- Better looking System Monitor CPU graphs for Plasma 5.22.

- KDE System Settings' File Search page now allows temporarily pausing/resuming searches and monitoring the current status.

- Via Tab/Shift+Tab key you can quickly start renaming the next or previous file within the Dolphin file manager.

- The SDDM log-in manager can now work without root privileges. This is important for SDDM being able to work on Wayland and important for security measures as well.

More details on these KDE improvements via this blog post by KDE develoepr Nate Graham who continues working on these excellent weekly development summaries.
