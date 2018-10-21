KDE Will Now Set Scale Factor For GTK Apps, Plasma Gets Other Scaling & UI Polishing Too
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 21 October 2018 at 06:41 AM EDT. 3 Comments
KDE --
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly recap of interesting development activities impacting Plasma, Frameworks, and the Applications stack.

When the display scaling factor for KDE is set to an integer, KDE will now export that as well to the GNOME/GTK environment variables of GDK_SCALE/GDK_DPI_SCALE, for helping out GTK applications running on the KDE desktop so they should still scale appropriately. The Wayland behavior was already correct while this should help out GTK X11 applications. The GNOME/GTK scaling though only supports scaling by integer numbers.

KDE Frameworks 5.52 meanwhile is bringing improvements to fix cut-off/off-centered icons in Dolphin and other programs when using a non-integer system wide scaling factor. Separately, KMail notifications no longer use "ugly low-resolution icons."

Some of the other KDE happenings this week is showing distribution release upgrade options within Discover's update notification widget, the NetworkManager widget shows actual upload/download speeds in its speed graph, various fixes to Spectacle, and other user interface polishing.

More details over on Nate's weekly summary.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Frameworks 5.51 Released
KaOS 2018.10 Released With KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop, Wayland 1.16
KDE Will Now Safely Spin Down External Hard Drives When Unmounting
KDE Plasma 5.14 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements
KDE Elisa 0.3 Music Player Released
KDE Plasma 5.15 Will Startup Faster, Konsole Fully Supports Emojis
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
MidnightBSD 1.0 Is Ready To Shine With ZFS Support, Ryzen Compatibility
Fedora Workstation 29 Is Looking Up To Be Another Impressive Release, Looking Great
GCC9 Lands Initial C++ Networking TS Implementation
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs