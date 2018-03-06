KDE Plasma Working On Wayland Screen-Sharing With XDG-Desktop-Portal / Pipewire

With Wayland not enforcing any standard for screensharing, KDE developers are now building off GNOME's approach of XDG-Desktop-Portal and PipeWire for desktop/screen sharing for adding this feature to Plasma on Wayland.
Red Hat / KDE developer Jan Grulich has been working on screen sharing support for the KDE Plasma Wayland session. For this understandably he's gone with the groundwork laid by XDG-Desktop-Portal/Pipewire to allow for a quick bring-up of this support.
He has initial work on xdg-desktop-portal-kde awaiting review and from another developer are patches for being able to send GBM buffers from KWin as well as a new Remote Access Manager interface for KWayland.
Grulich is hoping this initial support will land for KDE Plasma 5.13, but supported applications or those to test with are still a bit limited while that should improve with time. More details on Jan's blog.
6 Comments