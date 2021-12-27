KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 December 2021 at 02:30 PM EST. Add A Comment
KDE --
Last week I posted some benchmarks looking at the laptop battery life implications of GNOME's Wayland vs. X.Org sessions. From that testing with a Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen2 with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U laptop, the GNOME Wayland session led to around 3 Watt lower power consumption than with the same software stack while logging into the X.Org-based session. For those curious about the KDE Wayland vs. X.Org power impact, here is the same set of tests carried out in the KDE space.

Due to reader interest stemming from that GNOME testing last week, off the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U powered notebook running Ubuntu 21.10, I ran the same tests with the KDE Plasma Wayland and KDE Plasma X.Org sessions side-by-side with the GNOME results.


KDE Plasma 5.22.5 is the current desktop offered on Ubuntu 21.10.

And the same set of benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite were carried out:




The raw performance results weren't that different from the GNOME results, now that the KDE Wayland support especially the KWin compositor is quite mature...





Unfortunately, in some of the game tests though the performance under KDE Plasma Wayland had dipped compared to the X.Org session or the GNOME results. For those wondering about the raw gaming performance between GNOME vs. KDE currently with both X11 and (X)Wayland, I have some desktop gaming tests currently being conducted under such conditions with more interesting hardware than a laptop.

What was most interesting though for the purposes of this laptop comparison were the power results:

Like with GNOME on Wayland, the KDE Plasma Wayland results also showed a ~3 Watt battery power consumption reduction compared to the X.Org desktop session. With modern laptops, that's quite a savings.

The CPU power consumption metrics via the PowerCap interface additionally confirmed the 2~3 Watts lower with the Wayland based sessions.

This also translates to lower CPU operating temperatures over the span of all the graphics benchmarks carried out.

Looking good, Wayland.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE's Bug Fixes & Other Desktop Enhancements For Christmas
Krita 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Open-Source Digital Painting / 2D Animation
KDE's Konsole Can Now Scroll 2x Faster, More Plasma Wayland Fixes
KDE Prepares More Crash Fixes Ahead Of The Holidays
KDE Starts December With Numerous Fixes, Other Desktop Refinements
A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
systemd 250 Released With A Huge Number Of New Features, Improvements
Sway 1.7-rc1 Has Better Zero-Copy Direct Scanout, Drops "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
GNOME's Wayland Session Shows Potential For Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD
Ubuntu Developers Figuring Out Dual-Boot Changes Ahead Of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time
IO_uring Network Zero-Copy Transmit Continues Looking Great For Linux