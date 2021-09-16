KDE Plasma 5.23 Beta Released As The 25th Anniversary Edition

It was in October of 1996 that the KDE desktop environment was founded and as such with marking twenty-five years since its creation, the forthcoming Plasma 5.23 is being advertised as the "25th Anniversary Edition" for the desktop.
KDE Plasma 5.23 Beta is out today ahead of the planned official release next month. Plasma 5.23 has a lot of work in store including changes like:
- Much improved Wayland support, including better touchpad gestures handling, drag-and-drop between native Wayland and XWayland applications, cursor animation fixes, a new screen rotation animation, and much more.
- Multi-screen layouts are now retained across X11 and Wayland sessions.
- Improvements to the Breeze theme.
- A "gigantic" overhaul to the Kickoff application launcher, which takes care of many bugs and makes other improvements.
- A wide variety of improvements to KDE Plasma's System Settings.
- KDE Discover now loads much faster.
More details on today's Plasma 5.23 Beta release via KDE.org.
