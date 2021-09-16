KDE Plasma 5.23 Beta Released As The 25th Anniversary Edition
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 September 2021 at 09:00 AM EDT. 12 Comments
KDE --
It was in October of 1996 that the KDE desktop environment was founded and as such with marking twenty-five years since its creation, the forthcoming Plasma 5.23 is being advertised as the "25th Anniversary Edition" for the desktop.

KDE Plasma 5.23 Beta is out today ahead of the planned official release next month. Plasma 5.23 has a lot of work in store including changes like:

- Much improved Wayland support, including better touchpad gestures handling, drag-and-drop between native Wayland and XWayland applications, cursor animation fixes, a new screen rotation animation, and much more.

- Multi-screen layouts are now retained across X11 and Wayland sessions.

- Improvements to the Breeze theme.

- A "gigantic" overhaul to the Kickoff application launcher, which takes care of many bugs and makes other improvements.

- A wide variety of improvements to KDE Plasma's System Settings.

- KDE Discover now loads much faster.

More details on today's Plasma 5.23 Beta release via KDE.org.
12 Comments
Related News
KDE Sees More Plasma Wayland Fixes As Plasma 5.23 Hits Its Soft Feature Freeze
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Is "Finally Reaching Stability" Following Many Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.23 Will Be Another Exciting Release With Many Improvements Abound
KDE Plasma Introduces A New Overview Effect, Many Wayland Fixes
Krita 5.0 Beta Released With Better Performance, UI Polishing
Kdenlive 21.08 Released For KDE's Video Editor
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.15's New "-Werror" Behavior Is Causing A Lot Of Pain
AMD Posts New "AMD-PSTATE" CPUFreq Driver Leveraging CPPC For Better Perf-Per-Watt
X.Org Server Adds "AsyncFlipSecondaries" To Deal With Crappy Multi-Monitor Experience
GNOME 41 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Improvements
AMD Just Squeezed More Workstation Performance Out Of Its RadeonSI Driver
Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults