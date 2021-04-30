KDE Plasma 5.22 Now Supports FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync On Wayland, GPU Hot-Plugging
KDE developers certainly closed out April on a high note with some big ticket additions.

In closing out April some of the KDE development items crossed off the list included:

- KDE Plasma 5.22's Wayland session will now support GPU hot-plugging as well as handling FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync variable rate refresh functionality! This stems from a feature request since early 2019 for KDE/KWin to be able to support Adaptive-Sync under Wayland. Two very nice additions to look forward to with Plasma 5.22.

- Support for the new XDG_Activation protocol to track application activation and hand-off.

- Konsole now allows loading/saving the current layout to a file.

- The KDE Plasma Wayland session now allows more virtual keyboard controls.

- KWin now supports running on the Panfrost Arm Mali driver with Plasma 5.22.

- Various other bug fixes (including more Wayland bug fixes) and a variety of other smaller improvements.

More details on these exciting KDE advancements made this week can be found via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
