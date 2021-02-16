The KDE community today released Plasma 5.21 as the latest major release of this open-source desktop.
Among the changes to enjoy with KDE Plasma 5.21 include:
- Plasma 5.21 features a new application launcher that is more sleak and new features over its prior launcher.
- Plasma's KWin compositor / window manager features much better Wayland support. KDE remains committed to offering first-class Wayland support with Plasma 5.21 being a big step towards that milestone.
- Breeze Twilight is available as a combination of a dark and light theme -- the dark theme elements for the Plasma desktop and the light theme for applications.
- Plasma System Monitor offers more insight over CPU, memory, disk, and network usage among other metrics.
- The KDE System Settings now has a firewall settings area for configuring your system firewall settings.
More details on Plasma 5.21 at KDE.org.
