The KDE community has released Plasma 5.18 as the newest version of their desktop and a release that is also a long-term support release, succeeding the aging Plasma 5.12 LTS.
KDE PLasma 5.18 LTS brings much better integration with GTK/GNOME applications, a new opt-in system/user feedback feature, an emoji selector/picker has been added to the desktop, improvements to the Plasma weather widget, support for NVIDIA GPU statistics in KSysGuard, various X11 and Wayland fixes for KWin, notification improvements, and a hell of a lot of polishing all around the Plasma desktop.
Learn more about the KDE Plasma 5.18 desktop release at KDE.org.
