KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Released After A Lot Of Polishing, New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 February 2020 at 07:29 AM EST. 2 Comments
KDE --
The KDE community has released Plasma 5.18 as the newest version of their desktop and a release that is also a long-term support release, succeeding the aging Plasma 5.12 LTS.

KDE PLasma 5.18 LTS brings much better integration with GTK/GNOME applications, a new opt-in system/user feedback feature, an emoji selector/picker has been added to the desktop, improvements to the Plasma weather widget, support for NVIDIA GPU statistics in KSysGuard, various X11 and Wayland fixes for KWin, notification improvements, and a hell of a lot of polishing all around the Plasma desktop.


Learn more about the KDE Plasma 5.18 desktop release at KDE.org.
2 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.18 About To Release While Plasma 5.19 Well Under Way
KDevelop 5.5 Released With Better C++, PHP, Python Language Support
KDE Begins February With More Improvements In Tow
Kubuntu Focus KDE Laptop Launches New $1,795 USD Base Model
KDE Developers Continue Polishing Ahead Of Plasma 5.18 LTS
KDE Plasma 5.18 Seeing More Last Minute Work To Make It One Of Their Best Releases Ever
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems