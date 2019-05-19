It was another busy week in KDE space with a lot of bug fixing and last minute work around KDE Plasma 5.16. In case you missed it, this week Plasma 5.16 reached beta.
KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job summarizing the KDE improvements made each week. Some of the highlights for this past week include:
- Full support for configuring touchpads using the Libinput driver on X11 with the upcoming Plasma 5.16.
- Their OpenConnect network plug-in now supports the GlobalProtect protocol.
- A bookmark management system for Dolphin in KDE applications 19.04.
- Fixes to their new notification system rewrite in Plasma 4.16.
- Support on Wayland to resize the GTK headerbar windows from window edges.
- Various other fixes.
More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
