KDE Plasma 5.16 To Allow Fully Configuring Touchpads With Libinput On X11
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 May 2019 at 07:10 AM EDT. 3 Comments
It was another busy week in KDE space with a lot of bug fixing and last minute work around KDE Plasma 5.16. In case you missed it, this week Plasma 5.16 reached beta.

KDE developer Nate Graham continues doing a splendid job summarizing the KDE improvements made each week. Some of the highlights for this past week include:

- Full support for configuring touchpads using the Libinput driver on X11 with the upcoming Plasma 5.16.

- Their OpenConnect network plug-in now supports the GlobalProtect protocol.

- A bookmark management system for Dolphin in KDE applications 19.04.

- Fixes to their new notification system rewrite in Plasma 4.16.

- Support on Wayland to resize the GTK headerbar windows from window edges.

- Various other fixes.

More details on this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
