KDE Now Supports Fractional Scaling On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 8 September 2019 at 06:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
WAYLAND --
While KDE's new goals will include focusing on Wayland support, a big TODO item was just crossed off the list this week... KDE Plasma finally supports fractional scaling under Wayland.

Beginning with KDE Plasma 5.17, the desktop on Wayland now supports fractional scaling for a better HiDPI experience with KDE on this X11 alternative. Fractional scaling is about scaling the UI elements on a non-integer scale. Some of the other improvements that hit this week just ahead of their Akademy 2019 conference included:

- A warning/prompt to make executable files not currently set with their executable bit set when double clicking on them.

- Undoing trashing files on the desktop now works properly.

- Various Dolphin file management improvements.

Various other fixes and enhancements as outlined in this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Waypipe Is Successfully Working For This Network-Transparent Wayland Apps/Games Proxy
Sway 1.2 Released For This Popular i3 Inspired Wayland Compositor
Wayland's Weston 7.0 Compositor Released With PipeWire Streaming Support
Stepping Towards Better VR Headset Support On Wayland
Wave Hello To WEV - Similar To X.Org's Xev For Event Viewing On Wayland
Sway 1.2-RC1 Released For The i3-Inspired Wayland Compositor
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM