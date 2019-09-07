KDE Now Supports Fractional Scaling On Wayland

While KDE's new goals will include focusing on Wayland support, a big TODO item was just crossed off the list this week... KDE Plasma finally supports fractional scaling under Wayland.
Beginning with KDE Plasma 5.17, the desktop on Wayland now supports fractional scaling for a better HiDPI experience with KDE on this X11 alternative. Fractional scaling is about scaling the UI elements on a non-integer scale. Some of the other improvements that hit this week just ahead of their Akademy 2019 conference included:
- A warning/prompt to make executable files not currently set with their executable bit set when double clicking on them.
- Undoing trashing files on the desktop now works properly.
- Various Dolphin file management improvements.
Various other fixes and enhancements as outlined in this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
