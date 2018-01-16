KDE's Discover Snap Support Is Maturing Too
17 January 2018
While KDE Discover's Flatpak support was declared "production ready", that isn't the only app sandboxing tech they are working on: their Ubuntu Snap support is also coming together nicely.

Discover, KDE's "app store"-ish software, has been working on both Flatpak and Snap support for dealing with the next generation of Linux packages. KDE contributor Nathaniel Graham has written about some of his recent progress on improving Discover. Some of the Snap improvements include showing their size correctly, proper handling of the installation button, showing the license for Snap packages, showing the size of uninstalled Snaps, and other improvements.

KDE users wishing to learn about the latest Discover development happenings can do so via Nathan's blog.
