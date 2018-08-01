KDE Applications 18.08 Released
Today the quarterly update to the collection of KDE software applications has shipped with its newest features.

Some of the highlights for KDE Applications 18.08 include:

- Several Dolphin file manager enhancements, including sorting by file modification time is said to be "12 times faster" and better adapting to high resolution screens. Dolphin also now offers a share menu.

- The Konsole terminal emulator now supports more escape sequences along with other usability improvements and the ability to have a easy global shortcut to launch the konsole by default.

- Many Gwenview image viewer enhancements.

- Various improvements to KMail and Akonadi.

- KAlgebra offers a much better experience for touch devices.

- KDE's Spectacle screenshot tool has a better rectangular region mode.

- More than 120 bug fixes.

More details on KDE Applications 18.08 via KDE.org.
