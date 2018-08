Today the quarterly update to the collection of KDE software applications has shipped with its newest features.Some of the highlights for KDE Applications 18.08 include:- Several Dolphin file manager enhancements, including sorting by file modification time is said to be "12 times faster" and better adapting to high resolution screens. Dolphin also now offers a share menu - The Konsole terminal emulator now supports more escape sequences along with other usability improvements and the ability to have a easy global shortcut to launch the konsole by default.- Many Gwenview image viewer enhancements.- Various improvements to KMail and Akonadi.- KAlgebra offers a much better experience for touch devices.- KDE's Spectacle screenshot tool has a better rectangular region mode.- More than 120 bug fixes.More details on KDE Applications 18.08 via KDE.org