The beta of KDE Applications 17.12 is now available ahead of next month's official debut for this quarterly update to the collection of official KDE programs.
As previously covered, 17.12 is the point where only Qt5 / KDE Frameworks 5 apps will be included and any programs depending upon the older Qt4/KDE4 components will be dropped.
Packages that made the cut-off for porting this cycle and now are KF5-based include Juk, KImageMapEditor, KGet, KMix, KMouth, Kolf, Ksirk, Palapeli, Sweeper, ZeroConf-IOslave, and KDE-Dev-Scripts. Most of these ports are for smaller programs but at least Juk and KGet should get some excited.
New in general to KDE Applications is KSMTP as a job-based library for sending SMTP email.
Not seeing any KF5 porting love and thus no longer being included for this release are Kopete, KSCD, KPPP, KRemoteControl, KAccessible, Blogilo, and others. All the details can be found via the release notes.
Next up this cycle is the KDE Applications 17.12 release candidate expected on 30 November while the official KDE Applications 17.12.0 debut is penciled in for 14 December.
Add A Comment