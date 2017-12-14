KDE Applications 17.12 is now available as the newest six-month update to this collection of KDE programs making use of KDE Frameworks 5.
KDE Applications 17.12 was the cut-off point by which only KF5-programs are permitted while those still making use of KDE4 libraries were forced to be dropped. That cleansing took place and Juk, KImageMapEditor, KMix, KGet, Kolf, Sweeper, and others were among those that saw KF5 ports while some older programs were dropped from the collection -- at least until seeing any KF5 port in the future.
With KDE Applications 17.12, KTuberling was ported to Android while Kolf/KsirK/Palapeli round out the rest of KDE Games being ported to Frameworks 5.
Other changes in KDE Applications 17.12 include Okular gaining HiDPI support, Kdenlive video editing using less memory, improved searching in the Dolphin file manager, improved Zip support in Ark, a new preview plug-in for Kate, many code improvements to Kontact, and a wealth of other improvements.
More details on KDE Applications 17.12 via this evening's announcement at KDE.org.
