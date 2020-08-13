After oneAPI was announced in late 2018 at Intel's Architecture Day, it was released in early form last year and the various software components making up this collection of interfaces to exploit the potential of Intel's diverse hardware offerings have continued to advance.
At Intel's Architecture Day 2020 this week, Intel confirmed that oneAPI 1.0 is set to ship in H2'2020. With this stable release, it's being referred to as "oneAPI Gold".
With oneAPI Gold it will offer "production quality and performance." No other details were shared if any other major changes are expected to come between the current betas and oneAPI 1.0 Gold.