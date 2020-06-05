With today's Intel Compute Runtime 20.22.16952 release there is now OpenCL 3.0 support exposed for Tiger Lake.
It's a bit surprising that at least as of now OpenCL 3.0 is only being exposed for Gen12/TigerLake while previous generations are on OpenCL 2.1. OpenCL 3.0 is designed to be more flexible in even allowing OpenCL 1.2 drivers to be fitted for CL 3.0 compliance. All OpenCL 2.x functionality can be queried via OpenCL 3.0 as extensions. Thus it's surprising at least for now Intel is only exposing OpenCL 3.0 for Tiger Lake, but we will see in forthcoming Compute Runtime updates if they flip on OpenCL 3.0 for existing generations.
This compute runtime update also has support for new device information queries and other new query interfaces. The Intel Graphics Compiler is also updated against the latest release.
Details on this weekly open-source Intel compute update via GitHub.
Add A Comment