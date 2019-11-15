Intel Spins Up Latest Graphics Compiler + Compute Runtime With Ice/Tiger Lake Work
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 November 2019 at 08:20 AM EST.
The Intel developers working on their open-source compute run-time this morning released a new version as they continue making improvements to their Gen11 Ice Lake support as well as further bringing up the Gen12/Xe Tiger Lake support.

As part of the compute runtime is the Intel Graphics Compiler to which this morning they released IGC 1.0.2805. With this compiler update is a memory leak fix, an OpenCL fix, and minor fixes/improvements.

With the Intel Compute Runtime 19.45.14764 release they pulled in the new IGC, an updated GMMLIB is also included, 64-bit atomics are now enabled for Ice Lake and Tiger Lake, there is support for thread-group preemption on Tiger Lake GEN12LP, and updates to using a newer GMM (Graphics Memory Management Library) API. Of those changes the 64-bit atomics being flipped on for Ice Lake and Tiger Lake is most notable for this week's Intel compute open-source work.

Overall the Intel Compute Runtime for Linux continues maturing as we approach Intel's oneAPI beta release this quarter and next year the highly anticipated launch of their first Xe graphics card.
