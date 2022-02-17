Intel's 2022 Investor Meeting Talks Up Sierra Forst, Falcon Shores & More
17 February 2022
In addition to the road-map update for Arc Graphics and Sapphire Rapids along with announcing Falcon Shores as a server CPU/APU/XPU pulling in Xe Graphics, Intel's 2022 Investor Meeting also made other updates and some new disclosures.

Following this morning's quick article, some of the other highlights for the 2022 Intel Investor Meeting included a mix of reaffirming prior plans/announcements as well as some tid-bits of new information:

- Initial revenue shipments of Sapphire Rapids is expected to begin in March. Though it won't be ramping up production until Q2 as previously reported.

- Emerald Rapids for 2023 is built on the Intel 7 process node like Sapphire Rapids while further improving the performance, memory, and security capabilities while being socket-compatible with Sapphire Rapids.

- Granite Rapids that follows Emerald Rapids and coming in 2024 will now use an Intel 3 process node rather than Intel 4 previously announced.

- Sierra Forest is coming in 2024 as a new E-core-based Xeon processor. The use of the E cores allows for accommodating much higher core counts than P cores. Should be interesting for public cloud providers and will be on the Intel 3 process node.

- Raptor Lake is on-track for shipping in the second half of this year. Raptor Lake will be up to 24 cores and 32 threads while retaining socket compatibility with Alder Lake.

- Meteor Lake is powering on next quarter atop the Intel 4 process node and is on track for shipping in 2023. Meteor Lake will feature "next gen" graphics, integrated AI acceleration, and continue the hybrid core design.

- Arrow Lake is confirmed for after Meteor Lake and to then be followed by Lunar Lake.


