Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 16 June 2018 at 03:43 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Two weeks back we shared the news that one of Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver veterans decided to change roles and is now focused on improving FreeBSD for Intel hardware. Ben Widawsky is working on FreeBSD improvements that can at least relate to Intel and it turns out the company has a new team of developers on the task.

Ben Widawsky has published a second blog post about his new role at Intel. it turns out that "the team is very new", so it's more than just him working on refreshing the Intel FreeBSD support. He has shared a list of some of the early feedback collected for what Intel-related areas could be better improved on this BSD operating system.

Some of the items include proper Intel 100GbE networking support, NUMA scalability improvements, a proper Intel graphics driver for FreeBSD (rather than just the Intel Linux-ported DRM), 3D XPoint support, various power management improvements, several security/stability action items, graphics pass-through support on FreeBSD, a faster boot time, Intel 802.11AC wireless/WiFi/WLAN support, and more.

Those curious about this list of possible FreeBSD improvements thanks to Intel developers can check out this blog post.
